Report: Bears to place Mack (foot) on season-ending IR

Khalil Mack's season is over.

Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears are placing the three-time All-Pro outside linebacker on season-ending injured reserve and the 30-year-old Mack will undergo foot surgery.

The 30-year-old Mack was in his fourth season with the Bears and eighth NFL campaign.

In seven games this season, the Buffalo product recorded 19 tackles, a fumble recovery and 6.0 sacks.

The Fort Myers, FL native has three years remaining on a six-year, $141 million deal, but can opt out after this season.

The Bears (3-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday.