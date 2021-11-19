1h ago
Report: Bears to place Mack (foot) on season-ending IR
Khalil Mack's season is over. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears are placing the three-time All-Pro outside linebacker on season-ending injured reserve and the 30-year-old Mack will undergo foot surgery.
TSN.ca Staff
Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021
The 30-year-old Mack was in his fourth season with the Bears and eighth NFL campaign.
In seven games this season, the Buffalo product recorded 19 tackles, a fumble recovery and 6.0 sacks.
The Fort Myers, FL native has three years remaining on a six-year, $141 million deal, but can opt out after this season.
The Bears (3-6) host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday.