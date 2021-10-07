The Phoenix Mercury have announced that Canadian Kia Nurse will not play in Friday's deciding Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces, according to the Athletic's Charlotte Carroll.

Phoenix Mercury announce that Kia Nurse is OUT for Game 5 at Las Vegas tomorrow #WNBA — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 7, 2021

Nurse suffered the injury just under 40 seconds into Game 4 after taking a foul from A'ja Wilson of the Aces. Trainers tended to Nurse on the court before she gingerly walked to the locker room. Nurse appeared in 32 games during the regular season for the Mercury, her first season in the desert after coming over in a trade from the New York Liberty.

The Aces defeated the Mercury on Wednesday to force Game 5. The winner will advance to the WNBA Finals to face the Chicago Sky.