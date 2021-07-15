Back in England for much of Euro 2020, it appears that Kieran Trippier wants to make that return permanent.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the England and Atletico right-back is "desperate" to return to the Premier League with his preference being to join Three Lions backline teammates Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at Manchester United.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Trippier joined Atleti in 2019 after four seasons at Tottenham Hotspur in a £20 million transfer.

The 30-year-old Trippier made 28 league appearances for Diego Simeone's team last season as Atletico claimed its first La Liga title since 2014.

The Red Devils, looking to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, have already had one bid for Trippier turned down this offseason. Atletico reportedly wants in the neighbourhood of £30 million for the Bury-born Trippier, who has one year remaining on his current deal.

Thus far in the transfer window, United's only addition has been the return of former academy product Tom Heaton. The veteran goalkeeper signed on a free transfer from Aston Villa earlier this month.

United is set to finalize the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho in the coming days with terms agreed to with Borussia Dortmund and a medical already completed.