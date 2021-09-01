Kimi Raikkonen is calling him on his illustrious career.

The 2007 Formula 1 champion announced on Wednesday that the current F1 season will be his last.

BREAKING: Kimi Raikkonen announces this will be his final season in #F1 pic.twitter.com/U4m9xMEyzJ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 1, 2021

Raikkonen, 41, is in his 19th F1 season over two stints with the series and in his third with Alfa Romeo.

A native of Espoo, Finland, Raikkonen has more driver entries than anybody else in the history of F1 with 344 and most starts with 341.

Raikkonen's 152 entries with Ferrari from 2007 to 2009 and 2014 to 2018 are third-most all-time with a single constructor.

His 21 wins are 15th most all-time and the most by a Finnish driver, one better than countryman Mika Hakkinen.

Hakkinen's last win came at the 2018 United States Grand Prix.

More to come.