1h ago
Kings loan F Vilardi to Team Canada for WJC
TSN.ca Staff
Three Team Canada storylines heading into WJC
The Los Angeles Kings have officially loaned forward Gabriel Vilardi to Team Canada for the 2019 World Junior Championship.
The 19-year-old has played in four games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season on a conditioning assignment, recording one assist.
Vilardi previously played with Team Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, winning a gold medal with Canada White.
He was drafted by the Kings in the first round (11th overall) in 2017.