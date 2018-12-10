The Los Angeles Kings have officially loaned forward Gabriel Vilardi to Team Canada for the 2019 World Junior Championship.

The 19-year-old has played in four games with the AHL's Ontario Reign this season on a conditioning assignment, recording one assist.

Vilardi previously played with Team Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, winning a gold medal with Canada White.

He was drafted by the Kings in the first round (11th overall) in 2017.