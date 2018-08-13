Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to temper expectations following his team's 4-0 drubbing of West Ham United in their opening match of the season.

“West Ham will play for sure a good season but they are not the Uniteds, the Citys," Klopp said in a backhanded compliment of Manuel Pellegrini's side. "We have to be ready week in week out for the challenges."

The Reds' victory was never in doubt with goals from last year's Golden Boot winner Mo Salah, a brace from Sadio Mane and substitute Daniel Sturridge, who slotted him after being on the pitch for less than 30 seconds.

While the German was pleased with his side's performance, he says the rest of the season will be filled with trials and tribulations.

“This season will be unbelievable hard," Klopp said. "We have expectations as well. That is already enough to feel completely different before a Premier League game. We cannot test the test before we have a test. We know about our expectations and we know there is a really positive atmosphere around us in the pre-season. That is good."

Liverpool is next in action on Monday when they visit Crystal Palace - 2-0 winners over Fulham on the weekend - at Selhurst Park.