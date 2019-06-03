Toronto, Ont. – With Sunday signifying the end of the Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s three exemption spots into the PGA TOUR’s RBC Canadian Open this week have been finalized.

Jake Knapp, Michael Gligic and Paul Barjon all earned playing spots in Canada’s national open set for Hamilton Golf and Country Club on June 6-9.

In the past, the tournament has extended exemptions to the top-three players on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit following the event preceding the RBC Canadian Open. With the tournament now taking place the week following the second Mackenzie Tour event of the season, the invitation process changed with the winner of the Canada Life Open, the Bayview Place DC Bank Open and the top player on the 2019 Web.com Tour Points list who played at least six Mackenzie Tour events in 2018.

Jake Knapp

2019 Canada Life Open Champion

Knapp became the only player in Mackenzie Tour history to be a medalist at Q-School on two occasions, winning at Wigwam Resort in Arizona in both 2017 and 2019. Following an injury-plagued 2018, Knapp came from five strokes behind at the season-opening event at Point Grey Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, British Columbia, to claim his first Mackenzie Tour victory and gain entrance into his first PGA TOUR event since the U.S. Open in 2015.

“It means a lot and we’ll see what I can do against the best players in the world. Ideally, I’d go out there and play well and let the chips fall where they do, but it’s just good to go test your game at that level. I’m so excited for this opportunity.” –Jake Knapp

Paul Barjon

2019 Bayview Place DCBank Open Champion

With his win on Sunday at Uplands Golf Club in Victoria, British Columbia, New Caledonia, France native Paul Barjon is poised to make his second-career PGA TOUR start. Earlier this year, the 26-year old Monday qualified into the Valero Texas Open, missing the cut, despite a second-round 69.

Looking to improve upon his sixth-place finish on the 2016 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit, Barjon currently leads the 2019 Order of Merit due to a sixth-place finish at the Canada Life Open to go along with his victory.

“I look forward to playing another PGA TOUR event. Now that I have a little bit more experience, hopefully I can play well. Playing really well the past two weeks, I’m glad that I’m going straight into another week of competition and hopefully I can keep my game up.” – Paul Barjon

Michael Gligic

2019 Top Web.com Tour Points Earner by 2018 Mackenzie Tour Players

Finishing 16th on the 2018 Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit, Gligic qualified for the 2019 Web.com Tour and won in his fourth start, at the Panama Championship. In seventh on the Points List, Gligic, a Burlington, Ontario, native, finished two spots ahead of 2018 Player of the Year Tyler McCumber and will play the RBC Canadian Open for the fourth time.

“The RBC Canadian Open is always a highlight on the calendar, and I’m thrilled to get the chance to play in Hamilton this year. Huge thanks go to Golf Canada and the Mackenzie Tour for providing me this opportunity. Along with my friends and family, I’m looking forward to a great week.” –Michael Gligic

Since the PGA TOUR assumed ownership of the Mackenzie Tour in 2013, Mackenzie Tour

players who have earned spots in the RBC Canadian Open have demonstrated they can

compete on the PGA TOUR. That experience has played a role in their journeys toward earning

PGA TOUR status.

In 2018, two of the three players who received exemptions made the cut, with George Cunningham tying for 29th in his PGA TOUR debut. Zach Wright closed the tournament with a 7-under par 30 on his final nine holes to tie for 50th.