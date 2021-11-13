EVERETT, Wash. — Six different players scored and Koen MacInnes made 14 saves for the shutout as the Everett Silvertips blanked the Tri-City Americans 6-0 on Friday night.

Niko Huuhtanen, Ben Hemmerling, Jackson Berezowski, Alex Swetlikoff, Ronan Seeley and Beau Courtney had the goals.

Elsewhere around the Western Hockey League, the Saskatoon Blades edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 2-1, the Red Deer Rebels doubled the Prince Albert Raiders 4-2 and the Edmonton Oil Kings dumped the Regina Pats 6-3.

The Swift Current Broncos beat the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 and the Kamloops Blazers cruised to a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Giants.

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-2 and the Seattle Thunderbirds got by the Portland Winterhawks 4-2. The scheduled game between Spokane and Victoria was postponed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.