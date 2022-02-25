Toronto FC has signed Canadian midfielder Kosi Thompson to a homegrown contract through 2024 with options for 2025 and 2026, it was announced Friday.

A native of North York, Ont., Thompson becomes the 29th player in club history to sign with the first team from the TFC Academy.

The 19-year-old spent last season with Toronto FC II where he made 27 appearances during the 2021 USL League One regular season.

“Kosi is a smart, versatile player. He’s a great kid with all-around good qualities,” said TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley in a news release. “He impressed everyone in preseason and earned his spot on the first team.”