Kurashev leads Switzerland to convincing win over Denmark

VANCOUVER — Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick as Switzerland clinched a spot in the world junior hockey championship quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has five goals in three games for Switzerland (1-0-1-1).

Simon Le Coultre, a defenceman with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats, also scored for the Swiss, while goalie Luca Hollenstein notched the shutout.

Denmark (0-0-0-3) hasn't scored a goal at the tournament and has been outscored a combined 22-0.

The Danes wrap up the round-robin against the Czech Republic on Monday, while Switzerland faces Russia on Sunday.

Later Saturday, Slovakia faces Finland and Sweden meets the United States in Victoria.

Canada tangles with the Czech Republic in the second game of the Rogers Arena doubleheader.