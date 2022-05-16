A day after announcing he'll make his plans known soon, there might be more clarity on Kylian Mbappé's future.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the 23-year-old France forward has agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid.

Mbappé is out of contract at season's end and free to sign anywhere he wishes, but current club Paris Saint-Germain are still attempting to retain his services. Losing a player of Mbappé's stature would be a blow to PSG's ambitions of consolidating themselves as one of world football's premier brands.

A native of Paris, Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco permanently in 2018 in a £163 million move, the second-largest transfer of all-time. In 141 Ligue 1 matches over five seasons (including the 2017 season spent at PSG on loan), Mbappé has 116 goals.

With PSG, Mbappé has won four league titles and three Coupe de France crowns. He was just named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for a third time.

Internationally, he's been capped 54 times by France and was a member of Les Bleus' 2018 World Cup-winning side.