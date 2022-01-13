The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed receiver Kyran Moore to a one-year contract extension, tweets TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Lalji reports the deal is for $120,000 in hard money.

Moore led the Roughriders in 2021 with 64 catches and added 585 yards with three touchdowns despite playing in only 11 games due to a knee injury that cut his season short.

Lalji tweets that the 25-year-old will likely miss the first couple months of the 2022 season as he continues to recover from the injury.

The Austin Peay product is a veteran of three CFL seasons since joining the Riders in 2018. He had 78 catches for 996 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.