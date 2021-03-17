Victor Vazquez is returning to Major League Soccer to reunite with former manager Greg Vanney.

The LA Galaxy announced the signing of the former Toronto FC star midfielder on Wednesday.

“Victor is a talented, experienced and accomplished player who is familiar with Greg and playing in Major League Soccer,” Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said in a statement. “He was a top, creative player in our league while with Toronto and he will bring a great deal of leadership to our club both on and off the field. We are thrilled to add Victor to our roster and look forward to him representing the LA Galaxy.”

The 34-year-old Vazquez is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. After time at Barca, Club Brugge and Cruz Azul, Vazquez signed for TFC in 2017 and was an instant sensation. A linchpin in the Reds' attack, Vazquez was a key component of the side that won the treble - the Canadian Championship, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup. Vazquez scored in the 2-0 MLS Cup Final victory over the Seattle Sounders.

His strong season was awarded with a spot in the 2017 MLS Best XI.

Vazquez's second and final season in Toronto was hampered by injuries and he was limited to 21 league appearances in a season in which the club's injury crisis led the team to miss the playoffs.

After leaving Toronto, Vazquez spent two seasons in Qatar before returning to the Belgian Pro League with Eupen this season, but he asked for his release in October for personal reasons, making him a free agent.

The Galaxy open their regular season on April 25 when they host the New York Red Bulls.