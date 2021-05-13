Two TFC players in top 6 of MLS salary scale

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo and Jozy Altidore rank fourth and sixth on the 2021 Major League Soccer salary scale, according to figures released Thursday by the MLS Players Association.

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela tops the list at US$6.3 million in guaranteed compensation, ahead of Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez at $6 million and Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain at $5.79 million.

Pozuelo, TFC's Spanish playmaker, is next at $4.69 million with Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez fifth at $3.89 million.

Altidore is sixth at $3.6 million followed by Inter Miami midfielder/forward Rodolfo Pizarro ($3.35 million), New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez ($3.29 million), CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama ($3.09 million) and FC Dallas forward Franco Jara ($2.98 million).

Canadian forward Lucas Cavallini leads the Vancouver Whitecaps at $1.36 million.

The MLSPA figures are as of April 15, with later signings like TFC's Yeferson Soteldo not included.

It's the first batch of salary numbers since the league's new collective bargaining agreement went into effect in February 2020. The MLSPA says the average base salary for senior roster non-designated players is $398,725 in 2021.

Toronto features four players making in excess of $1 million, with Soteldo likely a fifth. Captain Michael Bradley is making $1.5 million while defender Omar Gonzalez is at $1.06 million. Defender Chris Mavinga is next at $887,500, followed by Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio at $876,250.

Toronto has $770,583 tied up in goalkeepers Alex Bono ($482,000) and Quentin Westberg ($288,583).

Montreal has three players at $1-million-plus with Wanyama joined by defender Kiki Struna at $1.21 million and forward Bjorn Johnsen at $1.04 million. Striker Romell Quioto is next at $885,000, just ahead of defender Rudy Camacho at $849,153.

Fullback Ali Adnan, at $1.23 million, is second to Cavallini among Whitecap earners. Brazilian midfielder Caio Alexandre is next at $539,583 followed by defender Erik Godoy at $450,000 and forward Cristian Dajome at $447,917.

