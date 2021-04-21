With the Lamoureux sisters retired, who will step up for Team USA at Women's Worlds?

With all due respect to Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, it’s safe to say Canadian hockey fans are breathing a sigh of relief that they won’t see the Lamoureux twins suit up for Team USA ever again.

Announcing their joint retirement on Feb. 9, the 31-year-old Lamoureux twins leave the game after 14-year careers with USA Hockey.

The biggest moment on their lengthy resumes, one that filled Americans with joy and left Canadians heartbroken, would come in what would ultimately be their swan song in international competition.

The Lamoureux twins were instrumental in leading the United States to gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, ending Canada’s streak of four straight titles. In the gold-medal game, Lamoureux-Morando scored the game-tying goal with 6:21 remaining in the third period before Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner in the shootout to give the U.S. its first Olympic title since 1998.

They were also on the U.S. teams that earned silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and won gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Offensively, both players finished their USA Hockey careers averaging more than a point per game. In 135 games, Lamoureux-Morando had 62 goals and 81 assists for 143 points while Lamoureux-Davidson recorded 63 goals, 75 assists and 138 points in 137 games.

Playing forward and defence for the United States, Lamoureux-Morando was named the best forward at the 2011 women's world championship. On defence, she led the women's worlds in scoring by a defenceman in 2016 (seven points in five games) and 2017 (six points in five games).

At forward, Lamoureux-Davidson made the Olympic all-star team in 2018 and tied for the team lead in points (five), and her four goals were second best in the Olympics.

Aside from their scoring ability, what separated the Lamoureux twins from their peers was their ability to agitate. Whether it was a scrum in front of the net or a battle in the corner, there wasn’t a missed opportunity for the twins to annoy whoever they were playing against.

“I know every time I go in the corner against them, you know it’s a fight,” said Team Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

But despite drawing the ire of the opponents every time they stepped on the ice, the twins still managed to earn their respect.

“It’s such a respectful relationship there being able to play against them,” said Poulin. “And to be honest, there was a hate out there. So much that every time you play against them they bring up so much fire for Canada. But obviously it was a great competition every time we played against them.”

American star forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said that having the Lamoureux twins as teammates has left a lasting impression.

“We miss them dearly,” said Coyne Schofield. “We miss them a lot. But, you know, I think the biggest compliment a player can get upon their retirement is a lot of congratulations from their opponents and I know there’s a lot of opponents who are very excited that they have retired.

“As a teammate, they’re the teammates that you want on your team. The fact we had two of them was even more special. They care, they left such a legacy with this program. They showed me what leadership is like, what it means to put in the work and show up every day and be the best you can be for this country.”

Meghan Duggan, who captained the gold-medal winning U.S. team in Pyeongchang, also announced her retirement in 2020, so the American team headed to this year’s worlds will have a new leadership group.

“I would say it’s all the players who have been here before,” said Coyne Schofield on who has stepped up with veterans retiring. “I think that’s the special part about a women’s national team is that everyone is a leader.

“That’s what’s special about our group is people aren’t afraid to speak up, they’re not afraid to step up, and that’s what we need moving forward.”