Landon Donovan's USL Championship side San Diego Loyal forfeited its match with Phoenix Rising on Wednesday night by refusing to take the pitch for the second half after a homophobic slur against Loyal midfielder Collin Martin was allegedly made by a Rising player.

The incident allegedly occurred just before the half. Martin is one of the few openly gay male athletes in North America.

The decision to forfeit comes only days after the team walked off the pitch against LA Galaxy II after a racial slur was allegedly directed by one of the Galaxy players towards Loyal midfielder Elijah Martin. The player in question, defender Omar Ontiveros, was subsequently released late last month.

"We went through a really hard incident last week in the LA match and we made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don't belong in our game," Donovan, the Loyal manager, chairman and part owner, said after the match. "I lost it because I know what this team has gone through. I know how hard it was for them to even take the field tonight given everything that happened, and then for it to happen again a week later was just devastating for me."

Donovan says that his team intended to continue the match, but if the officials or the Rising didn't remove the player who allegedly uttered the slur, they could not.

"If they're not willing to act, then we have to act," Donovan said. "Our guys, to their immense credit, said we were not going to stand for this. They were very clear in that moment that they were giving up all hopes of making the play-offs, even though they were beating one of the best teams in the league.They said it doesn't matter. There are things more important in life and we have to stick up for what we believe in. I have tremendous pride in this group and this organization."

The USL said late on Wednesday that an investigation of the incident was underway.

"Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches," the league said in a statement.