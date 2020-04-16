TORONTO (April 16, 2020) – He’s hosted a few thousand talk shows. He’s likely interviewed more people than anyone in Canada. So, when Michael Landsberg says “watch this show,” we should probably give it a shot.

Besides hosting TSN’s OFF THE RECORD for 18 seasons and FIRST UP for the past three years, Landsberg has become one of Canada’s leading mental health voices. ISOLATION NATION WITH MICHAEL LANDSBERG will now air daily throughout the duration of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Devoted to supporting mental health and personal well-being, ISOLATION NATION WITH MICHAEL LANDSBERG debuted earlier this month attracting thousands of viewers. Going forward, new 30-minute episodes will now air live at 5 p.m. ET weekdays across all SickNotWeak social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ISOLATION NATION WITH MICHAEL LANDSBERG features Landsberg speaking candidly with prominent guests about the unique struggles of dealing with difficult mental health issues in the face of the COVID-19 health, economic and social crisis. Landsberg is joined by leading medical experts and thought leaders along with a wide-range of notable guests from the sports and entertainment world.

“For a decade I tried to describe how mental illnesses like depression and anxiety feel. I spent a thousand hours trying to convince so many that depression is a sickness and not a weakness. Well, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many of those people who could not understand have begun to get it. That’s because they have become us. There has been a pandemic of mental illness that has followed the virus pandemic,” said Landsberg.

“At this time mental health talk is more important than it has ever been. Those of us who have battled for years can share our coping strategies with those experiencing this pain for the first time.

“I am 100% committed to running ISOLATION NATION every day until we see a light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel. I’ll be calling on my full network of friends, colleagues and yes, even those who hate me -- I’m looking at you, Conor McGregor -- to be there for those who need it in these dark days.”

ISOLATION NATION WITH MICHAEL LANDSBERG is an extension of Landsberg’s SickNotWeak organization, whose mission is to help people understand that mental illness is a sickness, not a weakness. Founded in 2009, SickNotWeak has become one of the world’s most prominent voices in helping to eliminate the stigma around mental illness.

SickNotWeak is supported, in part, by an educational grant from Janssen