A'ja Wilson is the WNBA Most Valuable Player for 2020.

The third-year Las Vegas Aces forward was announced as the award winner on Thursday.

The first overall pick in 2018 out of South Carolina, the 24-year-old Wilson averaged 20.5 points on .480 shooting, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists over 31.7 minutes a night in 22 games this season and led the Aces to the league's best regular-season record.

An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Wilson becomes the first member of the Aces/Utah Starzz/San Antonio Stars franchise to win the award.

Wilson received 43 of 47 first-place votes.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, the 2018 MVP, finished second in voting. Two-time MVP Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks finished third. Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and forward Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx rounded out the top five.