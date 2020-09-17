1h ago
Aces' Wilson wins WNBA MVP
A'ja Wilson is the WNBA Most Valuable Player for 2020. The third-year Las Vegas Aces forward was announced as the award winner on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
A'ja Wilson is the WNBA Most Valuable Player for 2020.
The third-year Las Vegas Aces forward was announced as the award winner on Thursday.
The first overall pick in 2018 out of South Carolina, the 24-year-old Wilson averaged 20.5 points on .480 shooting, 8.5 boards and 2.0 assists over 31.7 minutes a night in 22 games this season and led the Aces to the league's best regular-season record.
An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Wilson becomes the first member of the Aces/Utah Starzz/San Antonio Stars franchise to win the award.
Wilson received 43 of 47 first-place votes.
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, the 2018 MVP, finished second in voting. Two-time MVP Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks finished third. Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and forward Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx rounded out the top five.