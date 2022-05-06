After serving as team president of the Las Vegas Raiders for less than a year, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the organization, the team announced on Friday.

Ventrelle, 46, took over as president in July 2021 and has been with the organization for the past 18 years, serving in various roles including executive vice president and general counsel.

Las Vegas made the playoffs with a 10-7 record last season before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild-Card round.