1h ago
Report: Raiders fire GM Mayock
Mike Mayock is out with the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has told their general manager that his services will not be retained.
TSN.ca Staff
Mike Mayock is out with the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has told their general manager that his services will not be retained.
#Raiders GM Mike Mayock was informed that he won’t be retained, source said. Jon Gruden resigned in October, Mayock now out in January.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022
Mayock, 56, was hired by the team at the end of 2018 to work with head coach Jon Gruden.
Gruden was fired in October after a series of homophobic and misogynistic emails from years past surfaced.
The Raiders finished second in the AFC West at 10-7. They were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild-Card Round on Saturday by a score of 26-19.
More to come.