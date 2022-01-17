Mike Mayock is out with the Las Vegas Raiders.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the team has told their general manager that his services will not be retained.

#Raiders GM Mike Mayock was informed that he won’t be retained, source said. Jon Gruden resigned in October, Mayock now out in January. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

Mayock, 56, was hired by the team at the end of 2018 to work with head coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden was fired in October after a series of homophobic and misogynistic emails from years past surfaced.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West at 10-7. They were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild-Card Round on Saturday by a score of 26-19.

More to come.