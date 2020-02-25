Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock spoke to reporters at the NFL Combine Tuesday and said he is very happy with starting quarterback Derek Carr but reiterated the team will evaluate every position and upgrade if there is a chance to do so.

"Derek played at a high level last season," Mayock said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I'm very happy with Derek Carr. But as I've said before, we will evaluate every position on our roster and if there's a chance to upgrade, we will look into that."

This is the second off-season there has been speculation surrounding Carr's status with the Raiders, and there have been rumours this year the Raiders will make an offer to New England Patriots QB Tom Brady if he hits free agency.

Carr is entering the third year of a five-year, $125 million deal he signed with the Raiders as an extension ahead of the 2017 season, but his deal only carries $7.9 million in dead money should the Raiders cut him this off-season.

The 28-year-old Carr has started all six seasons for the Raiders since the team drafted him in the second round in 2014. He played all 16 games last season, finishing the year throwing 361-513 for 4,054 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.