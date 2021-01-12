The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

The @Raiders have hired Gus Bradley as new defensive coordinator — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) January 12, 2021

Bradley was most recently defensive coordinator with the division rival Los Angeles Chargers, where he spent the last four seasons, but Anthony Lynn was let go as head coach at the end of the season.

Prior to his time with the Chargers, Bradley was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for four seasons, recording a 14-48 record.

Bradley has also spent four seasons as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks.