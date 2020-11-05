Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Trent Brown has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list again.

Brown was first placed on the COVID-19 list October 21, forcing him to miss the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was taken off the COVID-19 list and was on pace to play in the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Cleveland Browns, but missed the game after a mishap with an IV.

Brown was taken to a Cleveland hospital after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV but was released from hospital earlier this week.

The 27-year-old has played in just two games for the Raiders this season due to being on the COVID-19 list and a calf injury.

The Raiders currently sit second in the AFC West with a 4-3 record.