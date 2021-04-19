Alex Smith had exciting NFL opportunity, but knew it was time to retire

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday the team has signed veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Douglas spent last season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 14 games with 11 starts. The 26-year-old finished the year with 62 tackles and nine pass defences.

A third-round draft pick in 2017, Douglas spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles.