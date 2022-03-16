Chandler Jones is headed to Vegas.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the two-time All-Pro defensive end is finalizing a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expect this deal to come in around $17 million a year. Big money for Chandler Jones and a big get for the new regime in Las Vegas. https://t.co/3o8dL8ytSU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022

The deal is believed to come in around $17 million annually for the 32-year-old Jones.

A product of Syracuse, Jones has spent the past six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

In 15 games last year, Jones recorded 41 tackles, six forced fumbles and 10.5 sacks.

Originally taken with the 21st overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, Jones spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, with whom he won a pair of Super Bowl titles.

For his career, the Rochester, NY native has recorded 473 tackles, 33 forced fumbles and 107.5 sacks in 139 games over 10 seasons.

Jones is the younger brother of Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle Arthur Jones and two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon "Bones" Jones.