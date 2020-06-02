Las Vegas Raiders first round draft pick Henry Ruggs III injured his thigh in an off-field incident recently.

According to Ruggs' father, he cut his leg while moving something but should be fine.

“He was trying to move a trailer or something, move furniture or something, and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something,” Henry Ruggs Jr. told AL.com in Alabama. “He’s pretty much OK, I’m about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit.”

Ruggs' father added the former Alabama wide receiver is on crutches after the accident.

“With this COVID-19 stuff still going on, they wouldn’t let anybody in,” Ruggs Jr. said. “He’s just having to walk on crutches. Not putting as much pressure on it.”

The Raiders said they are aware of the incident but will not be commenting further on the report.

“The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report."