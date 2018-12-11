Canadian racing driver Nicholas Latifi will race in next season’s FIA Formula 2 Championship with DAMS Racing.

The 23-year-old has been a multiple race winner in Formula 1’s official feeder series for the last two seasons and his strong form with DAMS recently led to him being called up to the Williams Martini Racing F1 team as its Reserve Driver in 2019.

Having first joined Le Mans-based DAMS in 2016, Nicholas has established a strong relationship with the personnel at the French team. He hopes that will help him secure even more F2 success next season.

He said: “My aims for this year are quite clear; I want to compete for the F2 Drivers’ title and help DAMS win the F2 Teams’ Championship.

“The potential has been there for us to fight at the front, but we had some bad luck early on in 2018. My best performances came in the last few rounds, so hopefully we can continue that strong form into 2019.

“Driving for DAMS has given me the opportunity to showcase my abilities, which has helped in securing my F1 role with Williams. I’m excited to be returning for another season.”

Nicholas has re-signed for DAMS after a successful end of season test with the team in Abu Dhabi last week. His pace at the Yas Marina Circuit was good enough to set the fastest time in one of the sessions, and to finish inside the top-four times during three of the other sessions.

Team principal Jean-Paul Driot said: “It is very satisfying to welcome back Nicholas for another year. He recovered from illness at the start of last season and his performances in the second half showed he was capable of fighting for the title.”

Nicholas will join DAMS for the F2 pre-season tests at Jerez (26-28 February) and Barcelona (5-7 March) in 2019. His racing season will officially get underway in Bahrain (29-31 March).

Nicholas’s FIA Formula 2 Championship programme is proudly supported by Royal Bank of Canada, Lavazza and Sofina.