Nicholas Latifi will join Williams F1 Team as a reserve driver for the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship season.

The Canadian will support the team at race weekends and at its UK base to help maximise performance of its 2019-season car. He will also be involved in the team’s media and sponsorship programme.

Nicholas will drive in six FP1 sessions, two in-season test days, one pre-season test day in Barcelona and two Pirelli test days. He will work closely with the team both trackside and in the factory at Grove, Oxfordshire where he will undertake driving simulator sessions.

The 23-year-old's progression comes after a busy 2018 season during which Nicholas combined a race-winning season in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with participation in five Formula One FP1 sessions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an iconic team like Williams as a reserve driver for 2019,” Nicholas said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to continue my F1 development and to build my on-track experience with more FP1 sessions and the rookie and Pirelli tests.

“As well as this, a big part of my role will be simulator driving and helping to support the development of the new car. I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. This is an amazing opportunity that I’ve been given and I’m excited to get started.”

Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, said: “Nicholas has been racing successfully in the junior formula, he has the racing pedigree that we’re looking for and he is incredibly intelligent and diligent.

"Nicholas will drive in FP1 sessions and at several tests next year. Along with this, he will undertake simulator work for the team. We are certain he will be a great fit for the team and we look forward to working with Nicholas next season.”