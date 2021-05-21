23m ago
Latvia earns historic victory over Canada at men's worlds
Oskars Batna and Miks Indrasis scored goals for Latvia as the host nation defeated Canada 2-0 for its first-ever victory over the red and white at the 2021 IIHF World Men's Hockey Chanmpionship.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada entered the game with an 11-0-1 record over Latvia in the tournament.
More to follow.