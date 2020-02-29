Dauphin scores twice to lead Rocket to win over Comets

UTICA, N.Y. — Laurent Dauphin scored twice to lead the Laval Rocket to a 5-2 win over the Utica Comets on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

Alexandre Alain, Jake Lucchini and Yannick Veilleux also scored to stake Laval (27-24-8) to a 5-0 lead before the six-minute mark of the second period.

Dyson Stevenson and Jonah Gadjovich replied with third-period goals for the Comets (31-21-5).

Rocket goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 28 shots.

Michael DiPietro started in net for Utica, allowing four goals on nine shots through 22:03. Jake Kielly stopped 11-of-12 attempts the rest of the way.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.