Canadian OL Duvernay-Tardif active for first time since Super Bowl LIV

Has the NFL figured out how to stop Mahomes?

Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Also, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the first time since starting in Super Bowl LIV. https://t.co/FAR1OIt31s — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 1, 2021

This is the first time Duvernay-Tardif will be in the lineup for the Chiefs since their Super Bowl LIV triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old, who is also a doctor, opted out of last season to help with COVID-19 patients at a long-term care facility in Montreal.

Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand at practice during training camp.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Que., native was named co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year alongside soccer star Alphonso Davies.