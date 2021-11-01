1h ago
Canadian OL Duvernay-Tardif active for first time since Super Bowl LIV
Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the Kansas City Chiefs as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. This is the first time Duvernay-Tardif will be in the lineup for the Chiefs since their Super Bowl LIV triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old, who is also a doctor, opted out of last season to help with COVID-19 patients at a long-term care facility in Montreal.
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken bone in his hand at practice during training camp.
The Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Que., native was named co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year alongside soccer star Alphonso Davies.