1h ago
Rocket blank Heat to extend point streak
Cayden Primeau only had to make 17 saves for the shutout, and the Laval Rocket extended their point streak to 11 games with a 3-0 victory against the Stockton Heat on Friday in American Hockey League play.
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Cayden Primeau only had to make 17 saves for the shutout, and the Laval Rocket extended their point streak to 11 games with a 3-0 victory against the Stockton Heat on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Brandon Baddock opened the scoring 2:36 into the game to help Laval improve to 10-0-1 over its run.
Yannick Veilleux and Ryan Poehling added third-period goals for the Rocket (16-4-2).
Artyom Zagidulin stopped 19-of-21 shots for the Heat (9-10-1), who are on a three-game slide.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.