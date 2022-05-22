LAVAL, Que. — The Laval Rocket's offence launched a potent attack Sunday in the opening game of the North Division Finals and quickly grounded the Rochester Americans 6-1 at Place Bell.

Danick Martel scored four goals for the American Hockey League squad, while singles were added by Cedric Paquette and Nate Schnarr. JJ Peterka scored for the Americans.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Laval took a 4-1 lead into the final frame. The Rocket outshot the Americans 38-32.

Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Monday night in Laval.

Elsewhere in the AHL on Sunday, the Springfield Thunderbirds crushed the Charlotte Checkers 6-0 in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals, while the Chicago Wolves took a 2-0 lead in their Central Division Finals series with an 8-2 win against the Milwaukee Admirals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, May 22