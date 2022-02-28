Jesse Marsch will be the man to help Leeds United in its relegation battle.

The 48-year-old Marsch was appointed on Monday to succeed Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired on Sunday after the team's 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. A native of Racine, WI, Marsch has signed a deal through 2025.

After finishing ninth in their first season back in the Premier League in two decades in 2021, Leeds sits only two points clear of safety, having played two more games than relegation rivals Burnley and Everton.

"Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well," Leeds director of football Victor Orta said in a statement. "We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds."

A midfielder in his playing career, Marsch made 321 career appearances in Major League Soccer from 1996 to 2009 with Chivas USA, Chicago Fire and DC United. He was capped twice by the United States senior team.

Joining the USMNT coaching staff in 2010 under Bob Bradley, Marsch became expansion side Montreal Impact's inaugural MLS coach in 2012. After two seasons with the club, Marsch and the team parted ways. He returned to MLS management in 2015 with New York Red Bulls.

Following his departure from NYRB in July of 2018, he joined sister club RB Leipzig as an assistant under current Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick. After a season in Germany, Marsch left for Austria to become the manager of another sister club, Red Bull Salzburg.

Marsch won two Austrian Bundesliga titles with Salzburg before returning to Leipzig last summer as manager after Julian Nagelsmann left for Bayern Munich. He and Leipzig mutually parted ways in December.

Marsch becomes only the second American to manage in the Premier League following Bradley's spell with Swansea City in 2016.

Leeds returns to action on Saturday away to Leicester City.