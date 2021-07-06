Junior Firpo is headed to the Premier League.

Leeds United has signed the Dominican-born full-back from Barcelona for a fee reported to be in the neighbourhood of £13 million. The 24-year-old Firpo has signed a four-year deal with the club.

“This summer for me, there were many clubs interested," Firpo said. But when [Leeds director of football] Victor Orta spoke with me and showed me the project, I said ‘Wow, this is interesting, they really want me.' In this moment, I said ok I want to go to Leeds. The people said to me that a full Elland Road is incredible. I want to see this!"

Firpo had spent the past two years at Barca after a transfer from Real Betis.

He made 18 appearances across all competitions for Barca last season, scoring once.

While born in the Dominican Republic, Firpo has spent most of his life in Spain and represented the country at the U-21 level.

Leeds kicks off its Premier League campaign on August 14 with a visit to Manchester United.