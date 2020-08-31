Legendary Georgetown coach and Basketball Hall of Famer John Thompson has passed away at age 78.

Thompson led the Hoyas to the 1984 National Championship, becoming the first Black head coach to win the title, and built the Georgetown program into one of the marquee programs in the NCAA.

The Washington, D.C. native, who reached the Final Four three times at Georgetown and won 596 games from 1972 to 1999, was responsible for the recruitment and development of future NBA superstars Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Allen Iverson and Patrick Ewing, who is the currently the collegiate institution's head coach.

His son, John Thompson III, also served as head coach at Georgetown for 13 seasons.

Thompson coached the Men's Olympic basketball team to the bronze medal in Seoul in 1988 and was also an assistant coach for the 1976 Olympic team that captured gold in Montreal.

He has been enshrined in both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.