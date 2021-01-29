Legendary Temple coach John Chaney has died at the age of 89, the school confirmed on Friday.

Chaney was in charge of the Owls program from 1982 until his retirement in 2006.

Our hearts are broken. Rest in Peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/RwtbbvG40H — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) January 29, 2021

In his time at Temple, Chaney took the Owls to the NCAA tournament 17 times and reached the Elite Eight on five occasions.

Among Chaney's players to reach the NBA included three-time All-Star Eddie Jones and Aaron McKie.

The winner of multiple Coach of the Year awards over his career, Chaney was inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.