Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is perfectly happy at King Power Stadium, seemingly distancing himself from the Arsenal vacancy.

Amid a run of seven winless matches, the Gunners dismissed Unai Emery after 18 months last week.

"Why would I want to leave Leicester City at this time?" Rodgers said following his club's 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday. "I am very happy so would have no need to look elsewhere."

Rodgers took over at Leicester last February after the dismissal of Claude Puel. He led to the club to a ninth-place finish last season and currently has the Foxes sitting in second place in the table following 10 wins in their first 14 matches.

While Rodgers admits there is an out clause in his contract, the 46-year-old Northern Irishman says he has no intention of exercising it.

"I have a contract here until 2022," Rodgers said. "Thus far, I know managers are losing their jobs, the club have not indicated to me that they are going to sack me. I am working with a group of players who have so much potential. I gave an honest answer about how all managers have some sort of clause in their contracts and suddenly that seems to have thrown a door wide open. For me, I repeat, I am happy here. Very happy here. I feel I want to continue with that. Take from that what you want."

A protege of Jose Mourinho, Rodgers is in his second decade of senior management, helming Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic before joining Leicester.

Leicester is next in action on Wednesday when they host the bottom-of-the-table Hornets