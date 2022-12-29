Sweden defenceman Leo Loof has been suspended one-game suspension for his high hit to the head of Slovakia defenceman Simon Nemec in the third period Monday night, it was announced Wednesday.

He will miss Wednesday's game against Team USA if the Americans return the necessary amount of negative tests and the game proceeds.

Sweden went on to win Monday's matchup 3-0 with Loof recording zero points in 11:56 of ice time.

The IIHF issued the following explanation of Loof's man Wednesday:

Slovak defender Simon Nemec had the puck while skating along the boards on the right side towards the Swedish defensive zone. As Nemec approached the blue line, Loof skated toward Nemec from across the ice. Upon reaching Nemec, Loof made direct frontal contact with Nemec, elevating his arms towards his head. In following through with the hit, Loof caused Nemec to hit the boards and then fall to the ice.

The Disciplinary Panel determined that – because Loof upon reaching Nemec to make contact close to the boards, directed his arms in an upward motion towards the head and/or neck area of Nemec, and due to the force at which the contact was made – that Loof recklessly endangered Nemec, and violated IIHF Official Playing Rule 48 (Illegal Check to the Head or Neck) and Rule 41 (Boarding). Loof showed no regard for the puck when delivering his check, and by separating his arms from his body when doing so, he gained even more power when he made the hit on Nemec.

Loof, 19, has appeared in 26 games so far this season for Ilves Tampere of SM-liiga and has three goals and three assists. He was selected in the third round (No. 88 overall) by the St. Louis Blues in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Sweden enters play Wednesday first in Group B at 2-0-0-0.