WINNIPEG — Leon Gawanke scored his third goal of the season 50 seconds into overtime to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday in the American Hockey League.

JC Lippon and Kristian Reichel scored back-to-back goals in the third period to give Manitoba (25-32-1) a 2-1 lead. David Gustafsson had two assists.

Tye McGinn and Paul Cotter, with the tying goal with 2:24 remaining, scored for the Wolves (26-25-6).

Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin stopped 20 shots. Chicago's Oscar Dansk stopped 34 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.