Bouchard ousted in the first round by Tsurenko

Bianca Andreescu is the last remaining Canadian player in the singles draw after Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., lost 6-2, 6-2 against No. 27 seed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later Tuesday.

Bouchard also was coming off a long layoff, having last played on March 25 before rehabbing an abdominal injury.

Ranked 77th in the world, Bouchard won just 55 per cent of points on first serve, while Tsurenko converted on a 72 per-cent clip in the same department.

A former world No. 5, Bouchard had just seven winners, nine fewer than Tsurenko in the 65-minute match.

Andreescu is scheduled to play a first-round women's doubles match on Wednesday. She's partnered with Fanny Stollar of Hungary for a contest against No. 10 seeds Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., also has a first-round men's doubles match on Wednesday. He teams with Fernando Verdasco of Spain to take on the Spanish team of Marc Lopez and Marcel Granollers.