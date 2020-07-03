SPIELBERG, Austria — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time on Friday in the first practice for the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

The British driver was .356 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 4.3-kilometre (2.7-mile) Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg nestled at the foot of the Styrian mountains in southern Austria.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who has won the past two races here, was third quickest and .602 behind Hamilton in damp and overcast conditions.

Lance Stroll was the top Canadian, finishing with a top lap of 1:06.074 a little more than a second behind Hamilton. Stroll's Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez finished the session fifth, with a top lap time of 1:05.512.

Nicholas Latifi finished 18th in his first practice session his rookie year, lass than a half second behind his impressive Williams teammate George Russell, who clocked a 1:06.495 top lap.

Both Ferrari drivers struggled for speed, with Charles Leclerc 10th quickest and Sebastian Vettel only 12th. Ferrari is racing with the same car it used in preseason testing in February and has not made any upgrades, while Mercedes and other teams have.

There is a second practice later Friday.

Austria is hosting back-to-back races as part of an eight-race European swing, after the season was postponed for four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

