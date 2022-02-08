With his future still uncertain, Lewis Hamilton has taken a step towards returning to Formula 1.

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson reports the seven-time World Drivers' Champion visited the Mercedes factory this week with the 2022 season set to kick off next month.

Benson notes that Hamilton's preparations to race should not be taken as guarantees that he will. The Stevenage, England native is still waiting on the results of the inquiry into the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix before he makes a decision.

The 37-year-old Hamilton was denied a record eighth World Drivers' Championship as Max Verstappen walked away with the checkered flag and the title in a race marred by controversy. Race director Michael Masi failed to apply the rules correctly during a safety-car period late in the race that directly led to Hamilton losing his lead, the race and the championship.

Hamilton has stayed mostly quiet since December, briefly returning to social media earlier this week.

The inquiry's findings are expected to be presented to the F1 Commission on Monday and a public announcement is expected shortly thereafter.

The 2022 season is set to get underway on March 20 with the Bahrain Gran Prix.