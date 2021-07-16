SILVERSTONE, England — Lewis Hamilton boosted his bid to reignite his title defence as he will start Saturday’s sprint qualifying for the British Grand Prix at the top of the grid after he was fastest on a historic day for Formula One. Hamilton was .075 seconds quicker than championship leader Max Verstappen in qualifying for the sprint. A new qualifying format is being debuted at Silverstone and will also take place at two more races this season. Sprint qualifying will be over 100 kilometres and the top three finishers will also receive points toward the championship as well as top the grid for Sunday’s main race.