Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix after Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was hit with a five-second penalty for unsafe re-entry to the track after sliding across the grass and forcing the Mercedes driver towards the wall.

Vettel was on the pole in Montreal and actually crossed the finish line first, the penalty was then applied to his final race time.

Mercedes has won every race of the 2019 Formula One season.

This is the seventh time Hamilton has won the Canadian Grand Prix.

Canadian Lance Stroll finished 9th at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.