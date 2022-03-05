Leylah Annie Fernandez has advanced to the semifinals of the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets (7-6, 6-4).

She came back from being down 3-0 in the opening set to force a tie-break before taking the set. She secured the victory in the second set and will take on Brazil's Haddad Maia in the next round.

The 19-year-old Canadian is the defending Monterrey Open champion.

"I won my first title here so it is a special city for me," she said earlier this week.