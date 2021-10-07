For the first time since her magical run at the US Open last month, Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez is back in action in singles play.

The 19-year-old return to the court at Indian Wells against Alize Cornet Friday night and you can watch it LIVE on TSN2 at approximately 11:00pm et/8:00pm pt on TSN2, TSN.ca, the TSN App and on TSN Direct.

It will be the first meeting between Fernandez and the 31-year-old from Nice, France, who enters the BNP Paribas Open ranked 64th in the WTA. After her run in Queens, Fernandez’s ranking sits at 28, which was good enough to get her a bye in the first round of the tournament.

While her run at the US Open – which ended in defeat to 18-year-old Emma Raducanu in the final on Sept. 11 – is sure to stick in her mind for a long time, Fernandez told TSN’s Mark Masters she’s long since turned the page and is focused on the task at hand.

“Just get back to training as fast as possible,” Fernandez said of what she’d been up to over the last month. “We had a few things to work on so that we can be ready for Indian Wells.”

“I think I’m just lucky to have a great team around me after the loss I was very disappointed with myself. It’s kind of like those things that you’re still close to something that you wanted for so long but then it gets taken away from you or like it just slips through your fingers so I’m just glad to have [my family] to support me and tell me that it’s okay. I’ll have another opportunity and now it’s just to get back to the training courts and get ready for Indian Wells,” Fernandez said.

Like a lot else, there was no Indian Wells tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19. But the year before belonged to Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Angelique Kerber in the final to become the first wild-card winner and the second-youngest champion in tournament history.

Fernandez is looking to keep the title north of the border and said she has enjoyed her time at what they call “tennis paradise” located about two hours east of Los Angeles.

“It is tennis paradise. Honestly, we cannot complain here at Indian Wells. There’s sun, there’s no clouds, no wind everything just seems picture perfect so I can’t complain, I just see everybody so happy on court, outside the court, so I’m just enjoying my time over here.”

Coverage of the tournament will also be available on the TSN Multiplex, which allows viewers to stay up to date with multiple matches streaming simultaneously.