51m ago
Fernandez, Auger-Aliassime advance at Roland-Garros
TSN.ca Staff
Auger-Aliassime earns comeback win to advance to Roland-Garros second round
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez defeated France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5 in the opening round of Roland-Garros on Sunday.
In other Canadian action, Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied from two sets down to beat Juan Pablo Varillas in five sets and advance to the second round while Rebecca Marino was eliminated after losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff.
