Fernandez victorious in 1st match since U.S. Open

Canadian Leylah Fernandez is moving on at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Fernandez defeated France's Alizé Cornet 6-2, 6-3 in her first tournament since her run to the U.S. Open final in September.

The 23rd-seeded Canadian started on fire against Cornet, Fernandez won five consecutive games in the opening set while only conceding six total points.

The 31-year-old fought back to win two straight games, Fernandez closed out the set by breaking Cornet. Cornet played with a wrap on her right leg, and she met with a trainer between sets, and needed to take a three-minute medical timeout before returning with wrap on her left leg.

Cornet kept things closer to begin the second set, but Fernandez pulled away, winning the final three games to seal the victory.

Montreal's Fernandez will face Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round.