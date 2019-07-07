DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Lighting has halted the NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway with Justin Haley in the lead.

The 20-year-old Haley is a part-time driver for newcomer Spire Motorsports. He finished second in Friday night's second-tier Xfinity Series race while driving for Kaulig Racing. This is his third Cup Series start.

Kurt Busch was leading the 400-mile race after a 17-car wreck. But Busch ducked onto pit road for fuel under caution. That left Haley out front, and when the red flag was brought out because of a nearby lightning strike, it left Busch in 18th.as cars were parked and covered on pit road.

This announcement was made minutes after a red flag was issued due to a crash. Leader Austin Dillon wrecked nearly half the field at Daytona International Speedway.

"The Big One" happened on Lap 119 in Turn 1 and involved 17 cars — most of them at the front of the field.

Clint Bowyer was pushing Dillon to the front on the outside and made a hard move left to try to pass the leader. Dillon turned left in No. 3 Chevrolet, tagged Bowyer and then started spinning and taking out competitors.

"I guess he didn't want me to pass him," Bowyer said.

All four Joe Gibbs Racing cars — Deny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and defending race winner Erik Jones — were involved. So were Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott.

"I was being aggressive and trying to keep the lead," Dillon said. "That's what you get."

Kurt Busch managed to get through the melee unscathed.

